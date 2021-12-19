Editorial

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Appears To Suffer Scary Head Injury

Teddy Bridgewater (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JoRo_NFL/status/1472704856695746570/)

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a serious injury Sunday against the Bengals.

During the third quarter of the matchup, Bridgewater scrambled for a first down, and that’s when things took a scary turn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bridgewater suffered a brutal hit and appeared to suffer a head injury. You can watch a video of the play below.

There have been a lot of scary injuries recently in the NFL over the past few weeks, and Bridgewater going down is just the latest on the list.

As soon as the Broncos QB got hit, it was immediately clear that something was wrong. You don’t go limp like that unless something is really wrong.

According to Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater has been taken to a hospital and he “has movement in all his extremities.”

Let’s all hope like hell this isn’t anything serious, and it’s more of just a stinger for Bridgewater. The last thing you want is someone getting seriously hurt.

Make sure to check back for more details on his status as we have them.