Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Appears To Suffer Scary Head Injury

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a serious injury Sunday against the Bengals.

During the third quarter of the matchup, Bridgewater scrambled for a first down, and that’s when things took a scary turn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bridgewater suffered a brutal hit and appeared to suffer a head injury. You can watch a video of the play below.

Bengals send heat and Teddy Bridgewater scrambled for the first, looks like he got hurt. pic.twitter.com/m8H9rOOK2k — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) December 19, 2021

There have been a lot of scary injuries recently in the NFL over the past few weeks, and Bridgewater going down is just the latest on the list.

Teddy Bridgewater was carted off the field with his facemask taken off of his helmet. pic.twitter.com/L6EKV46P33 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2021

As soon as the Broncos QB got hit, it was immediately clear that something was wrong. You don’t go limp like that unless something is really wrong.

According to Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater has been taken to a hospital and he “has movement in all his extremities.”

The #Broncos say that QB Teddy Bridgewater has movement in all his extremities. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution, in part due to a head injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2021

Let’s all hope like hell this isn’t anything serious, and it’s more of just a stinger for Bridgewater. The last thing you want is someone getting seriously hurt.

Teddy Bridgewater was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Broncos confirm he has movement in all of his extremities. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 19, 2021

Make sure to check back for more details on his status as we have them.