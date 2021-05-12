Teddy Bridgewater Says The Panthers Didn’t Really Practice Red Zone Or Two-Minute Drills

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has dropped a shocking bit of info about the team’s practices.

During an interview on the “All Things Covered” podcast, the current Denver Broncos quarterback revealed that the Panthers didn’t do many drills for the red zone or for two-minute drives. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Yes, a team in the NFL didn’t prepare to score or get down the field quickly. You can listen to him break it down below.

I was stunned to hear this from Teddy Bridgewater, speaking about his time in Carolina… “One of the things we didn’t do much of when I was there, we didn’t practice 2-minute really, we didn’t practice red zone.” Full interview ????https://t.co/1ysjGRsthA pic.twitter.com/79E5nJcA4h — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) May 12, 2021

I’m not even sure what to make of these comments. Did the Panthers think so little of the offense that they just didn’t assume they’d ever be in position to score?

Isn’t Matt Rhule supposed to be a smart offensive coach? How the hell are you supposed to win in the NFL if you don’t even prepare for late game drives or schemes in the red zone?

I mean, this is just a laughable thing for Bridgewater to admit.

Imagine you’re down by four with 70 seconds on the clock, and you run into the huddle to see confused faces everywhere. How pissed would you be as a member of the offense, and why wouldn’t people be confused?

They don’t practice the two-minute drill!

I don’t know what circus Rhule is running down in Carolina, but it’s clearly not working.