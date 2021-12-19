Jake Paul Knocks Out Tyron Woodley In Brutal Fashion

Jake Paul lit up Tyron Woodley during their Saturday night rematch.

In the sixth round of the highly-anticipated bout, Paul put the former UFC superstar on the ground with an absolute bomb of a shot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the epic knockout below.

JAKE PAUL KNOCKED TYRON WOODLEY THE FUCK OUT

pic.twitter.com/xla3J2gM9Z — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 19, 2021

For as much as I drag Jake Paul, I can’t deny that his Saturday night knockout of Woodley was pretty incredible.

In terms of boxing knockouts, that’s about as good as it gets. Jake absolutely dismantled him with that punch.

It was the definition of a curtain call.

This angle of Jake Paul’s KO against Tyron Woodley is WILD 😱 (via @ShowtimeBoxing)pic.twitter.com/fMRdVNZ1Bp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2021

I know Jake Paul isn’t a legit boxer compared to real pros, but he has done a great job building up his name and brand.

He’s still undefeated and he’s only getting better. His knockout of Woodley is proof of that fact.

Jake Paul is now 5-0 in his boxing career 😤 pic.twitter.com/FEcjKra18D — ESPN (@espn) December 19, 2021

The question now is who he’ll fight next. I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say I hope it’s a legit boxing star. Let’s find out once and for all whether or not he has the goods.