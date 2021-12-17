Jake Paul Says He Will ‘100%’ Do An MMA Fight

Jake Paul intends on doing an MMA fight at some point in the future.

During a Thursday press event for his boxing rematch against Tyron Woodley, Paul was asked if an MMA bout is potentially in his future, and he responded with, “Yeah, for sure. 100%. I think it could happen.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Woodley quickly hit back with, “You’re lying.” You can watch the comical exchange below.

I have no idea if Jake Paul will take an MMA fight or not, but I know he will get obliterated against any serious fighter.

He boxed against Ben Askren, and dropped him in very little time. He fought Askren in an MMA fight, Paul would end up in the hospital.

Askren told him as much straight to his face, and he was 100% correct.

Ben Askren: I would do a homicide on you if I wanted to.#PaulAskren pic.twitter.com/O699Okrkab — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 26, 2021

Paul is getting a ton of attention for boxing guys who aren’t trained boxers because he’s winning. He steps in the octagon against a guy like Jorge Masvidal or Tyron Woodley, it would get ugly and it would get ugly fast.

I almost wonder if it would even be legal. If a promotion knowingly puts a non-MMA fighter in the octagon against a star and he gets seriously mangled, is there any liability there?

I don’t know, but that’s a question someone should figure out before letting Jake Paul get mauled.

I dont care woodley owned jake paul lol pic.twitter.com/Z1nYVOClrA — Chad (@ChadSonnen) August 30, 2021

Having said all of that, I would pay a fortune to watch Paul fight a guy like Masvidal or Kamaru Usman. It would be so funny to watch his charade collapse once and for all.

The moment that Jake Paul realized that this is not a game. pic.twitter.com/r89hwj3ja6 — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) August 28, 2021

We’ll find out Saturday night if Woodley can drop this guy! I can’t wait!