De Blasio Announces $100 Reward For COVID-19 Booster Shot

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday a new $100 reward for those who get a COVID-19 booster shot, multiple sources reported.

In an effort to combat the soaring Omicron coronavirus cases in New York City, any resident who takes a COVID-19 booster shot through Dec. 31 will receive $100, according to Bloomberg. Roughly 1.7 million New Yorkers have already received the booster shot, according to de Blasio.

NEWS: New York City will offer people a $100 incentive if they get a booster shot at a city site, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said. Promotion is in effect until 12/31, he said. pic.twitter.com/13okO7cMZU — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) December 21, 2021

“This will be by far the biggest booster incentive program in the United States of America and I want to see New Yorkers respond,” de Blasio said in a press conference Tuesday, according to NBC 4. “This is the moment. Get those booster shots. Help make your family safer, help make this whole city safer.”

The mayor warned New Yorkers that health experts expect the number of cases to rise but only last a few weeks, according to NBC 4. The rolling case weekly average is up roughly 123% compared to the previous four weeks, while hospitalizations are up 12%, NBC 4 said. (RELATED: Stock Market Tumbles As Countries Head Toward Omicron Lockdowns)

“Everyone who has not been vaccinated, it’s time. Everyone who has not gotten that booster, it’s time. This city is ready to make sure everyone gets that booster and that’s the way we move through these challenging few weeks,” de Blasio said, NBC 4 reported. “No more shutdowns. We’ve been through them, they were devastating, we can’t go through it again. We need to all work together these next few weeks.”

Mayors have begun to implement more strict COVID-19 policies as the Omicron variant continues to rip across the country.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday the city would implement a proof of vaccine requirement for restaurants and other indoor venues starting Jan. 15. All city employees of Boston will also be required to prove vaccination unless granted a medical or religious exemption.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that 73% of COVID-19 cases reported during the week from Dec. 12-18 were the Omicron variant.

