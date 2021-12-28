Politics

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Dies At Age 82

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Senior Congressional Correspondent
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid died Tuesday at the age of 82.

Reid was born in rural Nevada where he quickly made his name in the state, serving in the Nevada Assembly in 1968 and two years later being elected the lieutenant governor of Nevada. He then went on to serve in Congress where we served for 34 years, becoming a star within the party. In 1986, Reid won his race for Senate. (RELATED: Harry Reid Criticizes Ocasio-Cortez Tax Proposal As Too ‘Rapid’)

“I am heartbroken to announce the passing of my husband, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. He died peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by our family, following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Harry was 82 years old. We were married for 62 years,” Reid’s wife, Landra Reid, said in a statement. “We are so proud of the legacy he leaves behind both on the national stage and his beloved Nevada. Harry was deeply touched to see his decades of service to Nevada honored in recent weeks with the re-naming of Las Vegas’ airport in his honor. Harry was a devout family man and deeply loyal friend.”

Current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer weighed in on Reid’s death, saying: “Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I’ve ever met He never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor & the middle class He’s gone but will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every day.” (RELATED: FACT CHECK: WAS HARRY REID ‘THROWN OUT’ OF CONGRESS?)

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) (4th L) and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (3rd L) talk to painter Gavin Glakas (R) as Vice President Joseph Biden (L) looks on during his leadership portrait unveiling ceremony December 8, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The leadership portrait unveiling ceremony was held to honor the outgoing Democratic leader. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Vice President Joe R. Biden (L), Hillary Clinton (C) and Senate Minority Leader Senator Harry Reid (D-NV) pose with a portrait of the outgoing minority leader during a ceremony on Capitol Hill December 8, 2016 in Washington, DC. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid checks in to vote on the first day of early voting for the upcoming Nevada Democratic presidential caucus at the East Las Vegas Library on February 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada is the first caucus state to offer early voting. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Searchlight Museum founder Jane Bunker-Overy (L) of Nevada greets former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid as they arrive to vote on the first day of early voting for the upcoming Nevada Democratic presidential caucus at the East Las Vegas Library on February 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada is the first caucus state to offer early voting. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“To say Harry Reid was a giant doesn’t fully encapsulate all that he accomplished on behalf of the state of Nevada and for Nevada families; there will never be another leader quite like Senator Reid,” Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “To me, he was a mentor, a father figure, and someone I trusted to always give it to me straight.”

Reid is survived by his wife, Landra Gould and his four sons and daughter, Rory Reid, Leif Reid, Key Reid, Josh Reid and Lana Reid.

(This story is breaking and will be updated when more information becomes available.)