Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Dies At Age 82

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid died Tuesday at the age of 82.

Reid was born in rural Nevada where he quickly made his name in the state, serving in the Nevada Assembly in 1968 and two years later being elected the lieutenant governor of Nevada. He then went on to serve in Congress where we served for 34 years, becoming a star within the party. In 1986, Reid won his race for Senate. (RELATED: Harry Reid Criticizes Ocasio-Cortez Tax Proposal As Too ‘Rapid’)

“I am heartbroken to announce the passing of my husband, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. He died peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by our family, following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Harry was 82 years old. We were married for 62 years,” Reid’s wife, Landra Reid, said in a statement. “We are so proud of the legacy he leaves behind both on the national stage and his beloved Nevada. Harry was deeply touched to see his decades of service to Nevada honored in recent weeks with the re-naming of Las Vegas’ airport in his honor. Harry was a devout family man and deeply loyal friend.”

Current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer weighed in on Reid’s death, saying: “Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I’ve ever met He never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor & the middle class He’s gone but will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every day.” (RELATED: FACT CHECK: WAS HARRY REID ‘THROWN OUT’ OF CONGRESS?)

Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I’ve ever met He never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor & the middle class He’s gone but will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every day pic.twitter.com/8T9PiD7vY4 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 29, 2021

BREAKING: Harry Reid, probably the most important elected official in Nevada history, has died at 82. My condolences to his family and friends. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) December 29, 2021

“To say Harry Reid was a giant doesn’t fully encapsulate all that he accomplished on behalf of the state of Nevada and for Nevada families; there will never be another leader quite like Senator Reid,” Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “To me, he was a mentor, a father figure, and someone I trusted to always give it to me straight.”

Reid is survived by his wife, Landra Gould and his four sons and daughter, Rory Reid, Leif Reid, Key Reid, Josh Reid and Lana Reid.

(This story is breaking and will be updated when more information becomes available.)