Matt Flynn Has Epic Response To Twitter User Trolling Him Over His Seattle Deal

Former NFL quarterback Matt Flynn decided to roast some people on Twitter, and the results were epic.

With a bunch of NFL QBs testing positive for COVID-19, the former Packers and Seahawks quarterback tweeted, “WTF… I’m gonna start training again.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WTF… I’m gonna start training again — Matt Flynn (@mflynn3) December 28, 2021

In response to that tweet, some random dude tweeted, “Remember when Seattle gave u all that money.”

Flynn didn’t miss a beat at all, and fired back with, “Hell yes that was awesome.” Seattle signed Flynn to a deal worth $10 million guaranteed, and he never even started a game for them after the team drafted Russell Wilson the same year.

The former NFL QB made more than $19 million during his career, despite barely playing.

Hell yes that was awesome — Matt Flynn (@mflynn3) December 28, 2021

This wasn’t the only Twitter troll Flynn decided to wreck. He fired back at multiple people taking shots at him.

They gave it to me fair and square… and you’re ugly pic.twitter.com/1eiwd2lSTS — Matt Flynn (@mflynn3) December 28, 2021

How was your NFL career? pic.twitter.com/lsU4rOSkwj — Matt Flynn (@mflynn3) December 28, 2021

Don’t hate the player. Hate the game. Flynn had a couple good games with the Packers, the Seahawks needed a QB, they threw a pile of money at him and he was never even needed.

If that’s not the definition of a win, I don’t know what is.

Not what your sister said pic.twitter.com/ujBc2h4OgN — Matt Flynn (@mflynn3) December 28, 2021

Now, he’s busy snatching souls on Twitter. Seriously, what’s not to love about this guy? I’d be doing the same thing if I was in his shoes.

She is beautiful… God I love this place @LambeauField pic.twitter.com/95u97G9Pdz — Matt Flynn (@mflynn3) December 11, 2021

Props to Flynn for keeping it real!