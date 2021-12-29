Editorial

Matt Flynn Has Epic Response To Twitter User Trolling Him Over His Seattle Deal

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 18: Quarterback Matt Flynn #15 of the Seattle Seahawks in action against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on August 18, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Former NFL quarterback Matt Flynn decided to roast some people on Twitter, and the results were epic.

With a bunch of NFL QBs testing positive for COVID-19, the former Packers and Seahawks quarterback tweeted, “WTF… I’m gonna start training again.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In response to that tweet, some random dude tweeted, “Remember when Seattle gave u all that money.”

Flynn didn’t miss a beat at all, and fired back with, “Hell yes that was awesome.” Seattle signed Flynn to a deal worth $10 million guaranteed, and he never even started a game for them after the team drafted Russell Wilson the same year.

The former NFL QB made more than $19 million during his career, despite barely playing.

This wasn’t the only Twitter troll Flynn decided to wreck. He fired back at multiple people taking shots at him.

Don’t hate the player. Hate the game. Flynn had a couple good games with the Packers, the Seahawks needed a QB, they threw a pile of money at him and he was never even needed.

If that’s not the definition of a win, I don’t know what is.

Now, he’s busy snatching souls on Twitter. Seriously, what’s not to love about this guy? I’d be doing the same thing if I was in his shoes.

Props to Flynn for keeping it real!