Matt Flynn Calls Out Adam Rank After Criticism Of Seahawks Signing

Former NFL quarterback Matt Flynn wasn’t too impressed with a recent tweet from Adam Rank.

Rank, who writes for the league’s website, tweeted Monday, “Before the Seahawks get all confident they can move on from Russell Wilson, they should take some time to remember they also thought Matt Flynn was a franchise quarterback.”

Before the Seahawks get all confident they can move on from Russell Wilson, they should take some time to remember they also thought Matt Flynn was a franchise quarterback. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) April 15, 2019

Flynn signed a big deal with the Seahawks after sitting behind Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, but never got his shot because Russell Wilson started right away as a rookie. (RELATED: Russell Wilson Agrees To $140 Million Extension With The Seahawks, Gets $65 Million Signing Bonus)

The former Packers quarterback didn’t seem pleased, and responded with “Damn, dude. Chill.”

Damn, dude. Chill — Matt Flynn (@mflynn3) April 15, 2019

Rank’s response to Flynn was legit laugh-out-loud funny. He replied with, “Oh yeah, no disrespect, man. I didn’t mean that in a bad way.”

Oh yeah, no disrespect, man. I didn’t mean that in a bad way. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) April 15, 2019

“Didn’t mean that in a bad way.” Those words were actually typed out and tweeted. Was Rank being serious? He used Flynn as proof of how bad the QB market is in the NFL, and then claimed it wasn’t an insult once he got called out.

If that’s not funny, then I don’t know what is.

Flynn never materialized into a starter in the NFL, but it’s hardly his fault Russell Wilson turned out to be a future hall of fame quarterback.

It seems like everybody has forgotten the fact that Wilson was a third round pick coming out of Wisconsin. It’s not like he went in the top five where expectations are for greatness.

Still, Rank claiming he was insulting Flynn or mean it in a bad way is one of the best moments that we’ve had on sports Twitter in a long time.

What an incredible exchange. The internet is truly a beautiful thing.