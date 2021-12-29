Tom Brady Says The NFL Will Fine Him If He Smashes Another Tablet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s wallet will take a hit if he smashes another tablet.

Brady generated a ton of attention during a loss to the Saints earlier in December when he smashed a tablet in frustration on the sidelines. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s learned what his punishment will be if he does it again.

Tom Brady just broke the tablet 😳pic.twitter.com/JmFNGdIOKs — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 20, 2021

“I did get a warning from the NFL. I can’t throw another Surface or else I get fined. Imagine that! Imagine that. I won’t throw another Surface. Although I think it was pretty good marketing for the Surface at the end of the day. I think it worked out pretty well for them,” Brady said during an appearance on the “Let’s Go!” podcast, according to ESPN.

Tom Brady vs Microsoft Tablet pic.twitter.com/LeYudKwFPi — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 20, 2021

Seeing as how Brady has been very rich for a very long time, he should call the NFL’s bluff and find out if they’re serious or not.

They’re going to fine him? Who cares. He should make a point of it to smash a tablet against the Jets. I don’t care if it’s warranted or not.

Just pick one up and smash it!

Imagine threatening to fine Tom Brady for smashing a tablet. It’s legit hilarious to imagine Roger Goodell handing down that punishment.

Brady has done more to build the NFL’s brand than any player in history, and the video of him smashing the tablet was probably the most attention a Microsoft Surface has ever received!

Fine him? He should be getting a bonus for all the free PR he handed out.

Brady takes out his anger on a poor Microsoft Surface tablet, destroying it completely pic.twitter.com/iq9TIRWjUQ — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) December 20, 2021

Do it again, Brady! Do it again! It’s what the fans want!