Boyfriend Charged With Murder After Former Kardashian Manager Found Dead In Car

Jason Barker, the boyfriend of Angela “Angie” Kukawski, was charged with murder Dec. 23 after Kukawski was found dead in her car, according to Los Angeles police.

Kukawski was reported missing Dec. 22 from Sherman Oaks, according to a police news release. Her body was found dead inside her parked vehicle.

The boyfriend of celebrity business manager Angela Kukawski, who was found dead inside her car last Thursday, has been charged in her death, police say. https://t.co/jsnHNUHVqg — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 30, 2021

Kukawksi was a celebrity business manager for stars such as Nicki Minaj, and the Kardashian family, NBC News reported.

“Detectives believe that Barker killed the victim inside their Sherman Oaks residence, placed her inside her vehicle, and drove to Simi Valley,” the news release reads. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Arrested For Trespass After Gaining Entry Into Kardashians’ Gated Community)

Barker was charged with one count of murder and one count of torture for allegedly killing Kukawski, NBC News reported. Police believe he used a knife and a firearm during the killing sometime between Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.

“Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know. You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest in Peace,” Nicki Minaj added to her Instagram story Wednesday.