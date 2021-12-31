College campuses looked different in 2021. Many required students to wear masks or get vaccinated to attend campus, and some are requiring booster shots for all eligible students.

However, one thing did stay consistent this year — the level of left-wing insanity that took place on America’s nearly 4,000 campuses nationwide.

Here are the top 10 moments of campus insanity in 2021:

10. University Redesigns Mascot To be Gender-Neutral, Climate Fighting Social Justice Warrior

The New School in New York City revealed its new gender-neutral mascot named Gnarls, a Narwhal whose family was booted from the Arctic due to climate change, according to the university’s website. The mascot’s story includes graduating with a dual degree in communications and environmental studies, which could later “bolster Gnarls in [the programs’] environmental justice initiatives and make their signs all the rage at climate change protests.”

9. California Professor Berates Student For Calling Cops “Heroes”

A professor at Cypress College in Southern California berated a student during a Zoom class for calling the police “heroes.” The professor insisted that shows such as “Paw Patrol” are not acceptable for children because they promote positive images of police to children, according to video footage of the incident. The professor was terminated from her position.

8. Student Club At University Of North Carolina Demanded “Anti-Racist Alerts” Be Blasted To Students When “White Supremacists,” Pro-Life Speakers Come To Campus

A student club at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill demanded that the university create “anti-racist alerts” to inform students when “white supremacists” come to campus, according to a report from the Young America’s Foundation. Examples of “white supremacists” given by the group include President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and pro-life organizations.

7. Professors Nationwide Canceled Classes To Help Get “Cops Off Campus”

Hundreds of educators and students nationwide participated in a “day of refusal” wherein they refused to go to work or class to protest the presence of police on college campuses, according to Campus Reform. The strike was organized by the group “Cops Off Campus Coalition,” a network of students with the stated goal “to get cops off campus and cops off the planet.” Participants signed a petition, which included a list of demands.

6. Harvard Launched An App To Help Students Find “Inclusive” Bathrooms

Harvard University launched a phone application that helps students determine where gender-neutral bathrooms are located on campus. The program is called the Gender Inclusive Restroom Mapping project, according to a report from the Washington Free Beacon. According to a flyer, the university is seeking to “ensure that all Harvard community members, including those who are transgender, gender nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming, have accurate and inclusive means of locating restrooms at Harvard.”

5. Stanford Dean Panics Over “Transphobic, Anti-Semitic, And Racist” J.K. Rowling Because One Dorm Floor Was Harry Potter-Themed

A Stanford University dean issued a statement condemning popular fiction author J.K. Rowling after learning that one of the school’s dormitory floors was Harry Potter-themed, according to a Stanford student. The “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” theme prompted the dean to issue a statement condemning Rowling for past “transphobic” remarks.

4. University Of Wisconsin Removes Historical Rock Seen As “Racist” Symbol

The University of Wisconsin-Madison opted to remove a 70-ton boulder from the campus after the university’s Black Student Union and racial justice activists complained that it was a “racist monument,” according to the New York Post. Activists argued that the rock had racist roots because, in the 1920s, a journalist once used a racist slur to describe the boulder.

3. Tulane University Class To Host Hunter Biden As Guest Speaker On “Media Polarization”

Tulane University published a syllabus for a class titled “Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts,” which boasted guest speakers including Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden. According to the course description obtained by The Daily Wire, the class was offered to students in the fall of 2021.

2. Columbia University Held Six Graduation Ceremonies Segregated By Race, Sexuality, Income Level

Columbia University hosted six separate graduation ceremonies based on sex, race, and income in the name of “multiculturalism,” according to a report from The College Fix. The graduation ceremonies were a “compliment” to the existing school-wide ceremonies that took place in May. The school claimed that the segregated events provided “a more intimate setting for students and guests to gather.”

1. University Of North Carolina Dean Asked ABC News For Favorable Coverage Of Nikole Hannah-Jones Amid Her Tenure Battle

A dean at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill emailed an ABC reporter insisting that the outlet “protect” “1619 Project” author Nikole Hannah-Jones in her battle for tenure at the university, according to emails obtained by Campus Reform. ABC News’ Averi Harper — an alumna of UNC’s journalism program — emailed Dean Susan King asking why the university had yet to offer Hannah-Jones tenure. King responded by saying that the Board of Trustees declined to consider Hannah-Jones’ tenure and insisted that ABC “protect Nikole.” Hannah-Jones’ was eventually granted tenure, though accepted a position at Howard University.