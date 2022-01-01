Andy Cohen Rips Apart De Blasio Once Again To Ring In The New Year

Bravo television host Andy Cohen ripped apart former Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live special early Saturday.

Cohen, alongside CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, hosted the New Year’s Eve celebration Friday evening where he drunkenly celebrated de Blasio’s departure from office. The former mayor’s eight years in office ended Dec. 31, as mayor-elect Eric Adams was welcomed into his new mayoral position.

“Let me tell you something, watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest term of the mayor of New York,” Cohen said.

“Don’t go on a rant. Is this how you want to start the New Year?” Cooper interrupted. (RELATED: De Blasio Hints That He Would Consider Run For New York Governor)

“The only thing that Democrats and the Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So sayonara, sucker! And guess what? I have a feeling that I am going to be standing right here speaking next year,” Cohen continued. “And you know what I am not going to be looking at? Dancing—as the city comes apart.”

Two years in a row — an absolutely plastered Andy Cohen slams Bill de Blasio. #CNNNYE https://t.co/vrnNPyxmMY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 1, 2022

Following Cohen’s remarks, the two hosts watched as the city’s newly-elected Mayor Eric Adams was sworn into office in Times Square Saturday at 12:06 a.m.

“Wow! We have a new mayor in New York City! This is so exciting,” Cohen exclaimed.

Watch Eric Adams be sworn in as New York City’s newest mayor. #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/rUYZy93gVt — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2022

Cohen criticized de Blasio at the previous New Year’s Eve Live special after the then-mayor and his wife, Chirlane McCray, danced together after the clock struck twelve. The host said de Blasio needs “to do something with this city” moments after he and Cooper drank tequila shots.

“That’s how I felt when I saw Mayor de Blasio dancing just now,” Cohen said. “I just don’t need to see that at the beginning of 2021. Do something with this city! Honestly, get it together!”

A June NY1/Ipsos poll found that 47% of New Yorkers disapproved of de Blasio’s job performance, while 37% approved. The poll surveyed 3,249 city residents between May 17-31 with a 2.4% margin of error. His numbers suffered during the city’s uptick in COVID-19 cases and crime rates over the past year in comparison to 2020.