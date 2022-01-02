Editorial

Watch The Chilling Preview For The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale

The “Yellowstone” season four finale looks like it’s going to be great.

“Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops,” airs Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and it’s time to find out how this season ends. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Outstanding With ‘No Such Thing As Fair’)

Well, judging from the preview, we’re in for a lot of chaos and carnage. Give it a watch below.

It feels like just yesterday we were gearing up for the start of season four. Now, it’s January 2, 2022, and it’s time to find out how the Duttons close this season out.

I honestly have absolutely no idea what’s going to happen. Not a clue at all, but I have no doubt that it’ll be crazy.

If Taylor Sheridan has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected when it comes to “Yellowstone.”

 

The beer is in the fridge, and I’m ready to roll for the season four finale! I hope you all are too, and make sure to check back for my review once it’s done!