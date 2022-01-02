Watch The Chilling Preview For The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale

The “Yellowstone” season four finale looks like it’s going to be great.

“Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops,” airs Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and it’s time to find out how this season ends. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Outstanding With ‘No Such Thing As Fair’)

Well, judging from the preview, we’re in for a lot of chaos and carnage. Give it a watch below.

Let’s go to work! The season 4 finale is TONIGHT at 8/7c, only on @ParamountNet. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/p4bNjcDCDZ — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) January 2, 2022

It feels like just yesterday we were gearing up for the start of season four. Now, it’s January 2, 2022, and it’s time to find out how the Duttons close this season out.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

I honestly have absolutely no idea what’s going to happen. Not a clue at all, but I have no doubt that it’ll be crazy.

If Taylor Sheridan has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected when it comes to “Yellowstone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

The beer is in the fridge, and I’m ready to roll for the season four finale! I hope you all are too, and make sure to check back for my review once it’s done!