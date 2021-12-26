Watch The Sinister Preview For The Upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘No Such Thing As Fair’

The second to last episode of “Yellowstone” looks like it’s going to be out of control.

“No Such Thing as Fair” airs Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and it looks like fans are in for a wild ride in the ninth episode of season four. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Amazing With ‘No Kindness For The Coward’)

Fire up the preview below, and let’s get ready for war with the Duttons as the stakes go higher than ever before!

Wow! That was one hell of an awesome preview, and I’m ready to go. Rainwater’s “how much you suffer” line makes me think things are going to get back.

I have no idea what’s coming tonight, but I have no doubt that it’s going to be absolutely insane. If there’s one thing we know about Taylor Sheridan and the “Yellowstone” universe, whenever we near the end of a season, you can expect chaos.

Season three gave fans the greatest cliffhanger in TV history, and something tells me we’re in for a shocking end to season four.

Who will live? Who will die? Will John become governor? Will Jamie score a victory against him? These are the questions everyone wants answered!

With only two episodes left in season four, it’s time to get some answers!

Tune in Sunday night, and make sure to check back afterwards for my review!