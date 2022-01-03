Man Reportedly Breaks Neck, Dies While Trying To Jump Turnstile

A man died Sunday after jumping a subway turnstile in New York City and breaking his neck after landing on the floor, multiple sources reported.

Christopher De La Cruz, 28, was pronounced dead Sunday around 6:45 a.m. after authorities found him lying unconscious on the floor of the Forest Hills-71 Avenue train station in Queens, New York, the New York Post reported.

Dramatic video shows NYC man fatally breaking neck attempting to jump turnstile https://t.co/WkqhgBsrXQ pic.twitter.com/fQBzmwCiPy — New York Post (@nypost) January 3, 2022

Surveillance video obtained by the NYP reportedly shows De La Cruz’s attempt to jump the turnstile in addition to his fatal fall. De La Cruz appeared to lose his balance and stumble multiple times while trying to jump, ultimately falling on his head. (RELATED: Shooting At Hotel Leaves One Officer Dead, Another Fighting For Their Life)

De La Cruz appeared motionless after falling between the turnstiles. Local authorities said the 28-year-old was “attempting to evade the fare” before falling to his death, the NYP reported.

The penalty for jumping the turnstile is a civil citation as of 2018, according to Fox News. The accused can either pay a $100 penalty, which is similar to a standard traffic ticket, or fight the case in the Transit Adjudication Bureau.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.