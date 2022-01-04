Rick Wilson: Melania ‘Months’ Away From Becoming An OnlyFans Porn Star

Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson suggested Tuesday that former First Lady Melania Trump would start an OnlyFans account “in a few months.”

Wilson tweeted in response to Ron Filipkowski, a former Republican and attorney located in Sarasota, Florida. Wilson quote-tweeted Filipkowski and said, “She’s a few months from an OnlyFans.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Call On Amazon To End Relationship With OnlyFans Over Child Pornography)

She’s a few months from an OnlyFans. https://t.co/Iwrv7q1gGt — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 4, 2022

Filipkowski originally criticized the former First Lady in a separate tweet after she announced the Head of State Collection, which is advertised as a commemoration of the Trump administration’s first official state visit. The Head of State Collection will auction off three items, a signed white hat, a signed Non-Fungible Token (NFT), and a signed watercolor on paper, according to the website.

Melania Trump today is auctioning off the hat she wore when she met French President Macron. Autographed. “A portion of the proceeds” to charity. pic.twitter.com/YV9vrocVi5 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 4, 2022

Wilson co-founded the Lincoln Project, along with other former Republican Party operatives ahead of the 2020 election, to support Democrats. Wilson is the author of the 2018 book “Everything Trump Touches Dies” and his follow-up “Running Against the Devil: A Plot to Save America from Trump–and Democrats from Themselves,” published in 2020.

Multiple members of the Lincoln Project have resigned after it was revealed late last January that co-founder John Weaver sexually harassed multiple young men.