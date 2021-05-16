Learn How To Create Your Own NFTs With This Online Training Guide

They’re regularly selling for thousands of dollars, but you might not know how they’re made. The lucrative market for NFTs is growing by the day, and while a few people have fully capitalized on this online gold rush, many more are being left behind by a lack of knowledge on how to personally become involved in creating these Non-Fungible Tokens. If you want to get involved as a digital artist, there is now a way to quickly understand how to register and own your own art on the open market.

How To Create Your First NFT: The Beginner’s Guide from Entrepreneur Academy is an online course taught by Benjamin Wilson, an experienced instructor who’s taught over 240 thousand students. Over the course of eight lectures, the ins-and-outs of NFTs, such as creating your own, and why you would want to in the first place, are explained in a simple and easily understood manner, so that even those who are completely unfamiliar with the technology will be able to follow without difficulty. If you are already an artist, registering your online art as an NFT will allow you to ensure that you alone possess the rights to profit from the image, a wise way to prevent digital theft which has become all too common in recent years. You will also learn how to list your artwork and see your token and crypto wallet.

The sooner you can get involved, the more opportunity you will have to capitalize on the work you’ve created and become an expert on NFT technology. For a limited time, you can purchase The Beginner’s Guide: How To Create Your First NFT, for just $19.99. The only limit on your creativity should be your own imagination, not the arcane workings of an unfamiliar technology: now, you’ll be able to make sure that it is.

Prices subject to change.

