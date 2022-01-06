Editorial

PAC-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff Says The College Football Playoff Might Be ‘Stuck At Four For A While’

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like the College Football Playoff won’t be expanding in the near future.

Despite lots of hope and optimism over the summer that the CFP would be expanding to 12 teams, it seems like those dreams are dead for the time being. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ross Dellenger, PAC-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff touched on the topic and said, “Candidly, given everything that’s been said publicly, looks like we are stuck at four for a while.”

This is absolute garbage and fans should be furious. We’re going to be stuck at four for the foreseeable future?

Yeah, that’s going to be a hard pass from me. No chance in hell I’m okay with that. Not a chance in hell!

The CFP has to 100% expand. It just has to. Who is enjoying it staying at just four teams? The TV ratings are down, it’s the same teams pretty much every year and fans are ready for more diversity and action.

Expand the field to 12 teams, give the highest-ranked conference champions auto-bids, fill out the rest of the field with at-large teams and play first round games on the higher-seeds’ campus.

This isn’t rocket science. It’s just college football!

I don’t want to hear excuses. I just want to see it get done. Expand the playoff and do it as quickly as possible!