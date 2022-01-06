PAC-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff Says The College Football Playoff Might Be ‘Stuck At Four For A While’

It sounds like the College Football Playoff won’t be expanding in the near future.

Despite lots of hope and optimism over the summer that the CFP would be expanding to 12 teams, it seems like those dreams are dead for the time being. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The College Football Playoff is on the verge of officially expanding to 12 teams. – 6 highest-ranked conference champs

– 6 at-large bids

– 1st round home games This is going to be ELECTRIC. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 10, 2021

According to Ross Dellenger, PAC-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff touched on the topic and said, “Candidly, given everything that’s been said publicly, looks like we are stuck at four for a while.”

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff on with @johncanzanobft about CFP expansion: “Candidly, given everything that’s been said publicly, looks like we are stuck at four for a while.” More on the expansion situation in our @SInow story that posted today – https://t.co/IseFoYN4Zs — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 5, 2022

This is absolute garbage and fans should be furious. We’re going to be stuck at four for the foreseeable future?

Yeah, that’s going to be a hard pass from me. No chance in hell I’m okay with that. Not a chance in hell!

The CFP has to 100% expand. It just has to. Who is enjoying it staying at just four teams? The TV ratings are down, it’s the same teams pretty much every year and fans are ready for more diversity and action.

BAD NEWS: It looks like the College Football Playoff isn’t going to expand soon. As much as it pains me to say, fans need to start mentally preparing for the field to stay at four teams for a long time. pic.twitter.com/6gNysdGD8n — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 23, 2021

Expand the field to 12 teams, give the highest-ranked conference champions auto-bids, fill out the rest of the field with at-large teams and play first round games on the higher-seeds’ campus.

This isn’t rocket science. It’s just college football!

The TV ratings for the College Football Playoff took a huge hit, and it’s not hard to figure out what went wrong. Why the hell are we playing a playoff game on a Friday night? That makes zero sense. Play the games on Saturday! This isn’t rocket science! pic.twitter.com/18p4y1Ezeo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 5, 2022

I don’t want to hear excuses. I just want to see it get done. Expand the playoff and do it as quickly as possible!