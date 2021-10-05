Lottery Ticket Worth $699.8 Million Sold In America, 7th Largest In US History

A person won nearly $700 million overnight Monday after purchasing a Powerball lottery ticket in California, the seventh largest lottery prize ever won in U.S. history.

The ticket, which was reportedly drawn in Morro Bay, California, was the only ticket in Monday night’s Powerball lottery drawing that correctly predicted all five numbers and the Powerball number, according to multiple reports.

The ticket was the first jackpot-winning combination since June 5, which took place 40 drawings ago. The 41st drawing reportedly set a record for the longest period of time between winners.

Last-second ticket sales drastically increased the jackpot to an actual total of $699.8 million, which placed it as the seventh-largest lottery prize ever given out in U.S. lottery history. (RELATED: Colorado Man Wins Two $1M Powerball Play Prizes With The Same Numbers On Same Day)

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot https://t.co/k5uLya3med — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 5, 2021

The numbers that were drawn Monday night were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69, with a Powerball number of 15.

The California lottery Twitter account announced that the winner, when they come forward, will have the option to have their winnings paid out over a 29-year period or take a cash lump sum worth $496 million.

A second tweet from the CA Lottery Press stated that the winning ticket was sold at an Albertsons store on Quintana Road in Morro Bay.

Journalists, tell your audiences to check their Powerball tickets! One REALLY #lucky ticket sold in Morro Bay hit all six numbers in tonight’s HUGE #Powerball drawing! Congratulations to the Albertsons on Quintana Rd for selling the big #winner! News release coming shortly. pic.twitter.com/TYdfOPpNY5 — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) October 5, 2021

At least 2.8 million other players netted some prizes, which ranged from $4 to $1 million. Five of the $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts, Virginia, Florida and Arizona.

In late September, a New York City pizzeria sold a lone Mega Millions ticket that was worth $432 million, with the business receiving $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.