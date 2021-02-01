Idaho Man Wins Lottery For 6th Time

A lucky Idaho man has won the lottery for the sixth time, this time bringing home a whopping $250,000.

Bryan Moss purchased his winning lottery ticket at the ExtraMile on Eagle Road and Goldstone in Meridian Thursday morning, the Idaho Lottery said in a press release. Moss, who’s no stranger to playing the lottery and does so regularly, played a Crossword scratch game.

“I’m proud to help support Idaho public schools, that’s really why I play,” Moss told the Idaho Lottery. Moss owns the local Newko Sport and Nutrition health store. (RELATED: Lottery Winners Donate Thousands To Local Supermarket Staff)

This is Moss’ sixth time winning the Idaho Lottery but his most recent winning has also brought his largest prize, according to the Idaho Lottery. Moss said he plans on keeping his winnings aside to pay for his daughter’s education, according to the press release.

Moss isn’t the only lucky one, however. For selling the winning ticket, ExtraMile will receive $20,000 as a bonus, according to the Idaho Lottery.

The Idaho Lottery says 62.5% of all dividends funds are given to public schools while the remaining 37.5% is given to the Permanent Building Fund which goes toward state-operated colleges and universities.

The Idaho Lottery paid out $961.5 million in dividends to all Idaho Public Schools and the Permanent Building Fund between 1990-2019.