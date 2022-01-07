REPORT: Armed Robbers Zip-Tie Two Women In Multi-Million Dollar Mansion

Two women who were house sitting for their social media influencer boss were zip-tied during an alleged home invasion Thursday, according to Fox 11.

The crime occurred at around 2:00 a.m. at the multi-million dollar home in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, according to Fox 11. Investigators believe the attack was planned, Fox 11 reported.

The victims told Los Angeles authorities they woke up to find the masked men pointing weapons at them and were then bound to the floor and zip-tied. The robbers took their cell phones, but authorities have not commented on what else may have been stolen, according to Fox 11. (RELATED: Video Shows 65-Year-Old Woman Being Dragged, Punched, In An Attempted Robbery)

Once the assailants fled, the two women had to call for help using the home’s Ring doorbell camera, which sent a notification to their boss’s phone. The homeowner contacted the Los Angeles Police Department from New York, according to Fox 11.

EXCLUSIVE: Ring doorbell pics show victims in home invasion, their hands still zip-tied, calling the homeowner for help. Police believe Sherman Oaks home of businesswoman and social media influencer was targeted. @foxla pic.twitter.com/GhLISNZnwO — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) January 6, 2022

There was reportedly no evidence of forced entry, authorities said according to Fox 11. Police said the home invaders placed tape over the home’s security cameras, according to The Sun.

The owner of the multi-million dollar mansion is Florence Mirsky, who is the co-founder of the California-based company Koko Nuggz, that sells gourmet chocolate resembling cannabis buds, The Sun reported.

Authorities said they have not yet arrested anyone in regards to Mirsky’s robbery, but they are currently searching for the three men, who fled in a blue sedan, reported the New York Post. Two of the men wore all black, and the third was in a gray shirt and black pants, police said according to the Post.

There have reportedly been a number of robberies in the San Fernando Valley in recent months. (RELATED: Gunpoint Robbery: Armed Thieves Steal Nearly $100,000 In Jewelry From Guests At 4-Star Hotel In Los Angeles)

In November, actor and host, Terrence Jenkins, had a vehicle follow him when he pulled into his driveway at 3:00 a.m., reported KTLA5. Four armed men got out of the car, approached his vehicle and ordered him out of the car. Jenkins refused and drove off, and the assailants followed him for a period of time. Police said shots were fired once they reached the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Moorpark Street, but no one was injured, KTLA5 reported.

That same month, Dorit Kemsley, a star on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” was held at gunpoint while two men raided her home, The Sun reported. Her two children, ages 7 and 5, were asleep down the hall as one of the assailants threatened her life. The men escaped with approximately $100,000 worth of jewelry, according to The Sun.