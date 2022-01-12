EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ron Johnson Demands Details Of DOD Investigation Into COVID-19 Origins

Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson is requesting information about a Department of Defense investigation into the origins of COVID-19, following the recent republication of a report written by a Marine working at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

The report, which details a proposal to apply gain-of-function techniques to the study of bat-based coronaviruses, alleges that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) funded the research through a sub-grant to the non-profit EcoHealth Alliance after DARPA rejected it. The report, reportedly written by a Marine and submitted to the DOD Office of the Inspector General in August 2021, also alleges that SARS-CoV-2 was created at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Its allegations have not been verified.

Johnson is requesting that DOD investigate the report and interview the Marine officer who allegedly wrote it, as well as provide a briefing detailing the department’s findings.

“The origins of COVID-19 must be fully investigated. It is apparent that Dr. Fauci has not been forthright with the American people regarding his involvement in funding dangerous research. Throughout the pandemic, our federal health agencies have failed to be transparent and Americans have lost confidence in them as a result. The American people are counting on the Department of Defense to be far more transparent and explain what steps they took to investigate this August 2021 disclosure,” Johnson told the Daily Caller.

Read the letter here:

11.1.22 Letter to Sec Austi… by Michael Ginsberg

NIAID head Dr. Anthony Fauci has repeatedly denied funding gain-of-function research into bat-based coronaviruses, although his agency provided several sub-grants to EcoHealth Alliance, which the non-profit used to fund the practice in Wuhan, China. National Institutes of Health Deputy Director Lawrence Tabak informed House Oversight and Government Reform Committee ranking member James Comer of Kentucky in October that EcoHealth Alliance failed to inform the federal government that it had conducted research making bat-based coronaviruses more dangerous. (RELATED: Fauci Was Warned About Possible Gain-Of-Function Creation Of COVID-19 In January 2020, Newly Transcribed Emails Show)

Previous investigations into the origins of the virus have failed to determine whether or not COVID-19 emerged from a wet market in Wuhan or the lab. The Chinese government refused to allow a World Health Organization team full access to WIV, and prevented major countries like the U.S. from naming their preferred scientists to the team.