Hunter Biden’s Ex-Wife Kathleen Buhle Plans To Break Silence In Tell-All Memoir

Hunter Biden’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle is set to release a tell-all memoir detailing how addiction and infidelity ended her 24-year marriage to President Joe Biden’s son.

Buhle’s book, titled “If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction and Healing,” is described by the publisher as a “page-turning and heartbreaking” memoir that chronicles her upbringing, marriage to Hunter and the lessons she learned through the divorce. It is due to hit shelves June 14.

“I felt like I’d lost my sense of who I was. Anyone who has seen addiction ruin a relationship, or been through infidelity and divorce, can tell you how devastating it feels. But what I also realized through those crushing experiences is that I needed to find a way to stand on my own,” Buhle told People.

Separating in October 2015, details of the couple’s troubled relationship became public in 2017 after Buhle filed for divorce. The resulting court documents detailed how Biden squandered money on “hookers, strip clubs and drugs.” Six weeks before the divorce was finalized in April 2017, it was revealed that Biden was openly having an affair with his dead brother’s widow, Hallie. (RELATED: Biden Family Love Triangle Hits The Skids)

Buhle hopes that her book will be “meaningful to those who have been through addiction or divorce, and especially to women who have felt like their entire identity was tied to their spouse,” adding that divorce helped her “find her strength.”

For the past ten years, Buhle has worked in Washington, D.C., at domestic violence nonprofit, DC Volunteer Lawyers Project, People reported.