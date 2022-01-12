REPORT: Suspected Oxford High School Shooter Ethan Crumbley To Plead ‘Not Guilty’

The suspected student who fatally shot four classmates and injured seven others in Oxford, Michigan, will reportedly plead not guilty, according to Detroit News.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with 24 counts including four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of felony firearm, per Detroit News. Crumbley’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf during a virtual arraignment Wednesday in the Oakland County Circuit Court.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe — a Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointee — stated that Crumbley’s defense team is requesting in-person hearings, but cited a surge in COVID-19 variant cases as reason to push back future hearings.

“Because the number of COVID cases are so high at this time the court is finding good cause to extend those 30 days because we cannot effectuate an in-person hearing at this time due to the positivity rate,” Rowe said, according to Detroit News.

Crumbley waived his “probable cause conference” and will be headed to trial, per a separate Detroit News article.

Crumbley’s not guilty plea comes as Oxford High School students return to the classroom for the first time since the deadly Nov. 30 shooting. (RELATED: Michigan High School Student Reportedly Rushed School Shooter And Sacrificed His Life To Save Fellow Classmate)

Oxford High School students resume classes for first time since Nov. 30 shooting https://t.co/wQ2yVRW4F7 pic.twitter.com/ftuZFGQuyQ — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) January 12, 2022

Crumbley’s parents are also facing up to 15 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, according to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. Crumbley allegedly met with school officials a few hours before the attack, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation. The parents were brought in the morning of the shooting for a “face-to-face meeting” with school leadership over their child’s alleged concerning behavior related to ammunition research.

A judge in Oakland County denied a request last week that the Crumbleys’ bonds be reduced to $100,000 from $500,000, according to MLive. The judge claims that the duo poses a flight risk.