Anti-Racist ‘Scholar’ Ibram X. Kendi Writing New Children’s Book ‘Goodnight Racism’

Boston University professor and self-proclaimed “anti-racist scholar” Ibram X. Kendi is slated to release a new children’s book titled “Goodnight Racism,” according to The Associated Press.

Penguin Young Reader — an affiliate of the publisher Penguin Random House — announced Wednesday that Kendi’s latest book will be released June 14. Kendi is the author of three other books including, “How to Be An Antiracist,” “STAMPED: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” and “Antiracist Baby.”

Kendi said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press that his latest children’s book is about “wishing racism goodnight.”

“‘Goodnight Racism’ is not about what is; it is about what can be,” Kendi said. “It is about the good morning of an equitable and just world after wishing racism goodnight.”

To the awesome power of children to dream and create anew. To the radical imaginary of what the world can be after humanity wishes racism goodnight. Introducing #GoodnightRacism, my new picture book illustrated by @cbabibayoc. Arriving 6.22. Preorder now: https://t.co/Rw9SDqGe0Y pic.twitter.com/b6qtTxbJvS — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) January 12, 2022

Penguin Young Reader claims that the book delivers “important messages about antiracism, justice, and equality” and “empowers readers both big and small.” The publishing house dubbed the book the “perfect” addition for children to “add to their social justice toolkit.”

Kendi’s previous children’s book, “Antiracist Baby,” similarly targeted toddlers with social justice messaging. The book provides “nine easy steps for building a more equitable world,” according to Penguin.

“Antiracist Baby is bred, not born. Antiracist Baby is raised to make society transform,” the book reads. Illustrated next to the words is a sign that reads, “Climate Justice is Racial Justice.” Another page illustrates a white baby next to the words, “Babies are taught to be racist or antiracist — there’s no neutrality.” (RELATED: Far-Left Activists Target Babies For Indoctrination With These Books, And Are Making Big Money Doing It)

The “anti-racist” industry raked in big bucks following the death of George Floyd in May 2020, and Kendi’s books and speaking ventures have been no different. In September 2021, Kendi was paid nearly $45,000 for a three-hour event with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, averaging approximately $207 per minute.