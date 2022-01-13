EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Bill That Would Prohibit Agencies That Received COVID Funds From Issuing Vaccine Mandates

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs introduced legislation Thursday that would prohibit agencies or any entities that received COVID-19 relief funding from issuing vaccine mandates.

The bill, titled the No Mandates Act, would prohibit agencies or any entity from issuing COVID-19 vaccine mandates for its employees and prohibit agencies from requiring individuals to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to access federal property or services. It also requires any entity that requires COVID-19 vaccination to return the federal funds they received.

The Daily Caller first obtained the legislation, which has 24 co-sponsors.

“The American people have had enough of Big Government and Leftist corporations telling them how to live their lives. Americans’ hard-earned tax-dollars bailed out these businesses and now these businesses are trying to dictate the heath care decisions of their customers,” Biggs told the Daily Caller before introducing the legislation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Biggs Demands Answers From Biden Admin On Why It Might Take Up To 75 Years For Info On COVID-19 Vaccine)

“If we don’t stop this now, President Biden and the Far Left will do everything in their power to impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates and control every aspect of our everyday lives, from restaurants to stores to banks to flights. We need to put an end to these mandates and allow the American people to make their own healthcare decisions. It’s time to emphasize freedom and personal responsibility,” Biggs added. (RELATED: Supreme Court Blocks Biden’s Vaccine-Or-Testing Rule For Businesses, Allows Healthcare Worker Mandate To Move Forward)

In late September, Biggs and a group of House Republicans introduced a bill that would prohibit federal agencies from implementing vaccine mandates.

That bill takes aim at President Joe Biden’s instructions to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to publish an emergency temporary standard that would require all businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure their employees are vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

The Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden’s vaccine-or-testing rule for private businesses with 100+ employees Thursday, but ruled to reinstate the administration’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.