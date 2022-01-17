Cowboys Fans Throw Trash At The Refs And Players After Losing To The 49ers

Dallas Cowboys fans had a very immature reaction after losing to the 49ers 23-17 Sunday night.

The Cowboys lost in the Wild Card round after one of the stupidest plays in the history of the NFL, and fans didn’t handle it well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Cowboys Lose After One Of The Dumbest Plays In NFL History https://t.co/gwOEYTNHzc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 17, 2022

In a video tweeted by Jane Slater, Cowboys fans threw trash at the refs and at least one player as they ran off the field.

You can check out the embarrassing video below.

#Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! pic.twitter.com/mlVttbFlpg — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 17, 2022

What an absolute circus going down Sunday night in Dallas. If you ever find yourself throwing trash at players or the refs, you’re a loser. It’s that simple.

I don’t care if you’re upset with the calls or the outcome of the game. There’s never an excuse to behave in this manner.

I’m the biggest Wisconsin Badgers fan on the planet, and I still wouldn’t even dream of doing something this stupid if we lost.

How can you be an adult and behave in this fashion? It’s absolutely humiliating on so many different levels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers)

You can boo all you want, but once you start throwing items on the field, you’ve officially crossed the line. It’s that simple, and we can’t tolerate this nonsense.