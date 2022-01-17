Man Steals Car With Sleeping Teen From Ohio Dealership

A man stole a car from a dealership in Ohio while one of the car owners was asleep in the backseat, the Findlay Police Department said Saturday.

Raylon Scott, 19, and Kharisma Guajardo, 17, took their white 2012 Audi to Taylor Hyundai, a car dealership in Findlay, to trade it in Saturday afternoon when it was stolen, Findlay police said in a statement posted to Facebook. Scott was asleep in the backseat when Justin Vaughn, 32, allegedly climbed into the driver’s seat and left the dealership, according to the police.

Guajardo had the ability to track the car’s location in real-time, providing the police with which direction the vehicle was headed in, according to Findlay police. With that information, they contacted law enforcement in the neighboring town of Tiffin, approximately 40 minutes away, to notify them about the stolen Audi.(RELATED: Teenaged Girls Accused In Botched Carjacking That Led To Death Of 66-Year-Old Man)

Scott, who was in the stolen vehicle, was also texting Guajardo location updates, “as well as messages about Justin’s driving and threatening behaviors,” according to the statement.

Saturday afternoon, officers with Tiffin Police Department were involved in a pursuit with a stolen vehicle en route from Findlay to the Tiffin area with a passenger/hostage. One person was charged and the hostage was recovered unharmed. pic.twitter.com/rej4IkXnDK — City of Tiffin (@TiffinOhioGov) January 15, 2022

Police attempted a traffic stop near Tiffin Mercy Hospital. However, Vaughn reportedly did not comply and led authorities on a southbound pursuit, the Tiffin Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook. They performed a slow speed vehicle termination maneuver to stop him, according to the statement.

Vaughn and Scott were treated on-scene for “minor injuries,” according to the Findlay Police Department. (RELATED: Philadelphia Police Department Posts Guide To Surviving Carjackings, Spells Out ‘Scenarios’ and ‘Safety Tips’)

Vaughn was taken into custody and booked at the Hancock County jail. He is being charged with felony aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle and fleeting and eluding police, the Tiffin Police Department said.