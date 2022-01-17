Miracle On Ice Hero Jack O’Callahan On Athletes Protesting: ‘It Makes Me Sick To My Stomach’

Miracle on Ice hero Jack O’Callahan isn’t a big fan of athletes using their platforms to protest.

I recently talked with the former Team USA defenseman for a lengthy interview about a bunch of different subjects and when we touched on athletes protesting, he didn’t mince words with his thoughts on the issue.

O’Callahan told me the following in part about his views on athletes protesting when we discussed kneeling and more:

It makes me sick to my stomach, actually. I think athletes should just go play and shut up. It’s like actors and Hollywood types and these athletes their egos get bigger than [inaudible], they think people are really interested in what they have to say. I’m not really that interested. I’d like to see them compete. I’d like to see them play for their teams. Play hard, go home and be thankful they have the opportunity as opposed to be b*tching and moaning about things. That’s just kind of my view of it…Shut your mouth and play. That’s kind of my motto.

He also added later in the interview that he has no interest in diving into nonstop political debates or sharing his opinions because he’ll then “turn into LeBron James, and I would never want to be that.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

All the way around, I think a lot of people will agree with O’Callahan’s comments, and I thought the fact he pointed out that you shouldn’t talk down to people or preach to them was very wise.

It’s too bad more people with platforms don’t have his common sense and self-awareness.

EXCLUSIVE: Miracle On Ice Player Remembers Herb Brooks, Talks Potential Boycott Of The Games In China https://t.co/faXxnyXaky — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 17, 2022

Let us know if you agree with Jack O’Callahan in the comments below.