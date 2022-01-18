Bella Hadid Channels 70s Stars In Sleeveless Chocolate Mini-Dress And White Go-Go Boots

Bella Hadid definitely channeled stars from the 70s when she stepped out in a mini dress and white Go-go boots while out and about in West Hollywood.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she went braless in the sleeveless chocolate number that was both short in the front and long in the back. The dress had the added bonuses of having a plunging neckline down to the waist and being backless. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

The pictures were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Sunday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

She completed the terrific look with her hair pulled up, an animal-print clutch and white platform high heel boots.

It didn’t matter which the direction the outfit was viewed from, it was truly a show-stopper.

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

The lingerie model often wows at various events and on the red carpet. And her social media account is always can’t-miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.