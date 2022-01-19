Biden To Press: ‘If You Manage To Give Me Easy Questions, Then I’ll Give You Quick Answers’

President Joe Biden told reporters give him “easy questions” towards the end of a press conference Wednesday.

Biden appeared to be in a hurry during the Q&A part of the Wednesday briefing that marked the president’s first anniversary in office, as he frequently glanced at his watch and asked his staffers how much longer he had to answer questions.

“By the way, it’s a quarter of [sic], guys. If you manage to give me easy questions, then I’ll give you quick answers,” he said, as another journalist started asking a question.

WATCH:

The president made the request for quick-to-answer questions after a reporter had asked him if the administration’s lack of pressure on China with regard to the origins of COVID-19 had anything to do with Hunter Biden’s business interests in the country.

Biden did not address his son’s involvement with the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners, claiming instead that he did press the Chinese officials on how the coronavirus had originated. (RELATED: As Reporters Bombard Him With Questions, Biden Responds With Two Improbable Words)

President Biden refused to answer whether Hunter Biden’s involvement with an investment firm controlled by Chinese entities hindered his push for transparency on the virus with China’s Xi Jinping. pic.twitter.com/MRnWIAr7YS — Newsmax (@newsmax) January 19, 2022

As Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy prepared to address his question to the president, Biden interjected, saying, “you always ask me the nicest questions … none of them make a lot of sense to me…”

“Fire away, c’mon,” Biden said.

“Why are you trying so hard in your first year to pull the country so far to the left?” Doocy asked.

Biden said that the press wanted to portray him as Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. He insisted that he has always been a “mainstream Democrat.”