E-Commerce Expert Trevin Peterson Is Changing Thousands of Lives

Going to college is a rite of passage for many. It is in college that they become equipped with the skills they need to excel in their chosen careers. The traditional route is to then graduate and find a 9–5 job. That didn’t happen for Trevin Peterson. College just reinforced something he had known for a while: He was not cut out for a regular job.

Trevin developed an interest in e-commerce and started his first Shopify dropshipping business in 2016. He was still a student, but he felt ready to explore running his own business. Trevin soon learned that thinking about a business and running it are two different things. His business failed before it even took off. Even then, however, he picked up invaluable lessons about entrepreneurship.

In the summer of 2017, Trevin dropped out of college and found a 9–5 construction job. While working full-time, he realized he hated it and started looking for other business opportunities. He joined a multilevel marketing scheme, and it started doing well for him. Within a month, he grew a downline of a few hundred people. Then, just as he started doing really well, the MLM went out of business, and his success was wiped out overnight.

Trevin was broke and stuck once again. That didn’t last long. Towards the end of 2017, he came across an opportunity to sell on Amazon, and his life changed. Once he understood the opportunity, he went all in. Trevin would work his 9–5 during the day and then work on his Amazon FBA business from 6 pm to 1 am at night. He did that for 6 months straight, which soon paid off. His business started giving him more income than his 9–5, and that’s when he quit. That was in May 2018, and he has never looked back since.

Trevin has been a full-time Amazon seller for 4 years now. Over the years, he has grown multiple businesses to over 7 figures per year. He currently owns 2 Amazon FBA private label businesses that have grossed $3M+ in the last 4 years. He has also launched 40+ successful Amazon products, which continue to grow by the day.

Trevin’s experiences led him to launch a consulting business called Amz Champions. There he helps companies and individuals learn how to sell on Amazon. Trevin has coached and helped 2,000+ students up to now and grown an online community of 425,000+ people. He has audiences of 44K and 348k on YouTube and TikTok, respectively. He also has an Instagram page with 34,000 followers.

E-commerce has helped Trevin change his life in a big way, which he strives to help others do. From his own experiences, the biggest challenge doesn’t even lie in the business. In his case, the constant self-limiting beliefs and voices in his head almost convinced him to give up. Being surrounded by people who thought he was crazy didn’t help either. To combat that, Trevin advises surrounding yourself with individuals who will support and help you achieve your goals.

Trevin’s journey as an entrepreneur is still ongoing. His biggest goal is to have $10M invested by the time he turns 30. He believes that will give him the flexibility to decide what he wants to do next with his life.