‘If I May Finish’: VP Harris Gets Testy After NBC Anchor Says It’s ‘Astonishing’ Biden’s Doubting US Elections

Vice President Kamala Harris sparred with “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie Thursday morning when asked about President Biden casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2022 midterm elections.

Is President Biden really concerned that we may not have free and fair elections? –@SavannahGuthrie to @VP pic.twitter.com/pQmv6MLVb5 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 20, 2022

“[It is] astonishing to hear a president question whether our elections will be legitimate,” Guthrie said to Harris. “We’ve heard it before, but not from this president.”

When asked whether the upcoming elections would be fair at Wednesday’s press conference, Biden said “it all depends on whether or not we’re able to make the case to the American people that some of this is being set up to try and alter the outcome of the election.”

Guthrie asked the Harris whether Biden is actually concerned that we may not have free and fair elections. (RELATED: Biden Attacks Senators Who Oppose Elections Bills By Comparing Them To Segregationists)

Harris responded with a 40-second explanation of the two voting bills Biden referenced in the press conference, which some Congressional Democrats favor but can’t manage to pass. She also claimed that state-level voter integrity laws were “purposely making it more difficult for the American people to vote.”

“If I may finish,” Harris said twice, interrupting Guthrie’s reminder to answer the question at hand. “Let’s not conflate issues. So, what we’re looking at, and the topic of so much debate last night, was that we, as America, cannot afford to allow this blatant erosion of our democracy,” Harris stated. “That is the topic of the conversation.”

