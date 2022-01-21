Business

Amazon And Facebook Spent More Money Than Ever Lobbying In 2021

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies At House Hearing

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Ailan Evans Tech Reporter
Amazon and Facebook parent company Meta spent more money in 2021 lobbying lawmakers and officials than any year before, according to lobbying disclosure filings.

Amazon spent $20.3 million on lobbying while Meta spent $20.1 million in 2021, according to a review of lobbying disclosure filings by MarketWatch. The figures are record totals for both tech companies, who spent $18.9 million and $19.7 million on lobbying in 2020, respectively.

Google’s lobbying spend for 2021 clocked in at $11.5 million, while Microsoft spent $10.3 million and Apple spent $6.5 million, according to MarketWatch’s review. (RELATED: Amazon, Google Lobbying Small Business Partners To Oppose Anti-Big Tech Bills)

The high totals come amid increasing government scrutiny of the tech industry as regulators and lawmakers alike look to crack down on the companies’ perceived anti-competitive behavior, as well as target social media “misinformation,” hate speech and online censorship.

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on July 07, 2020 shows (L-R) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Paris on May 23, 2018, Google CEO Sundar Pichai Berlin on January 22, 2019, Apple CEO Tim Cook on October 28, 2019 in New York and Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2019. (Photos by AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY,TOBIAS SCHWARZ,ANGELA WEISS,MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

The House Judiciary Committee advanced six antitrust bills in June with bipartisan support targeting major tech companies including Amazon and Meta, while the Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced two companions to the legislation so far. One bill, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, is explicitly designed to curb practices similar to those Amazon employs when it preferences its own line of products on its online marketplace.

Meta finds itself embroiled in two antitrust lawsuits filed by the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general over its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. The company was also the subject of several high-profile Senate hearings after former Facebook employee Frances Haugen leaked internal documents to the press revealing internal research on the effects of Facebook’s algorithms.

Amazon, Meta, Apple, Google and Microsoft all lobbied on each antitrust bill, as well as on issues related to immigration, trade and technological innovation.

