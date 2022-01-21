Brian Laundrie’s Notebook Reveals Gabby Petito’s Killer

The FBI’s Denver Office announced Friday that a review of Brian Laundrie’s notebook revealed he claimed responsibility for the death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito.

Laundrie, 23, and Petito, 22, had embarked on a cross-country road trip in July 2021. In September, he was named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance after returning home to North Port, Florida, without her.

Authorities found Petito’s body Sept. 19 in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Forest. Her cause of death was ruled a homicide.

“The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito,” a statement from statement from FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said. “The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family.”

#FBIDenver issues a final investigative update on the Gabrielle Petito Case. https://t.co/44SiImlo6C pic.twitter.com/IygdHuIWbv — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) January 21, 2022

Schneider thanked the public for the “thousands of tips that were provided during the investigation, and to our local, state and federal law enforcement partners for their work throughout the investigation.”

Laundrie was reported missing by his parents shortly after returning home to Florida. His skeletal remains were found in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in October. The FBI said a backpack, notebook and revolver were found in the area where his remains were discovered.

His death was later ruled a suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (RELATED: Family Lawyer Says Brian Laundrie’s Cause Of Death Was Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound To The Head)

Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family’s attorney, said in a statement sent to Newsweek, “Gabby and Brian are no longer with their families and this tragedy has caused enormous emotional pain and suffering to all who loved either or both of them. We can only hope that with today’s closure of the case each family can begin to heal and move forward and find peace in and with the memories of their children.”

“May Gabby and Brian both rest in peace,” Bertolino added.