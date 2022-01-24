Peter Doocy Gives Comeback To Biden Calling Him ‘Stupid Son-Of-A-B*tch’

Fox News’ Peter Doocy had a comeback for Joe Biden after the was caught on a hot mic Monday calling the reporter a “stupid son-of-a-bitch.”

During Doocy’s appearance on Fox News’ “The Five,” the panel talked to the White House correspondent about what happened Monday during a press gathering after he attempted to ask Biden about “inflation.”

Co-host Harold Ford Jr. asked Doocy if he had been called to the Oval Office yet for an interview with the president, and Doocy made it clear he didn’t see that happening. (RELATED: Biden Says America Is ‘More Unified’ Now Than When He Took Office)

WATCH:

“No, and I don’t think that’s coming, either,” Doocy explained. “In the longer version of the clip there was a group of reporters that were all gathered, we listen to him explain the competition council which is the reason that he’s having this meeting with most of the cabinet, and somebody shouted out a question about Russia.”

“And the president said, ‘I’m not going to take questions about anything off topic,’ so I shouted out something that’s not on my two pages of questions about crime. ‘Okay, what about inflation? Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?’ And then he said that.” (RELATED: Maskless Jill Biden Reads Books To Crowd Of Masked Children)

“And I couldn’t even hear him because people were shouting at us to get out, but somebody came up to me in the briefing room a few minutes later and said, ‘Did you hear what the president said?'” Doocy continued. “And I said, ‘No, what?’ They said, ‘He called you a stupid a SOB.’ And I said did he say, ‘SOB?’ And the person said no.”

Co-host Jesse Watters jokingly replied that he thought “Biden was right” and that the Fox News reporter was a “stupid SOB.”

“Yeah,” Doocy replied. “Nobody’s fact-checked him yet and said it’s not true.”

“So, everyone’s talking about you and you will be known as the stupid SOB guy and before you were like the hair guy with the blonde hair,” Watters added. “Now you’re the stupid SOB guy. Is this something you’re embracing, Peter?”

Doocy asked if he had a choice. Co-host Greg Gutfeld also chimed in that it was “something that will be in the history books, if we still have them.”

“Well, if I don’t smile, I’m just going to be a ball of tears, and I can’t because I have to do a hit with Bret Baier in 10 minutes,” Doocy later said in the appearance.