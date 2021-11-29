Maskless Jill Biden Reads Books To Crowd Of Masked Children

First Lady Jill Biden appeared maskless Monday to read her book to a crowd of masked children in the White House.

In a clip posted by CSPAN online, video shows the State Dining Room full of second graders from Malcolm Elementary School in Waldorf, Maryland, sitting apart from each other and all wearing masks, according to a first lady pool report. The report noted it was a total of 17 kids all wearing masks and wrist bands to indicate they had been COVID tested.

FLOTUS came into the room to read a book she co-wrote with her granddaughter Natalie titled, “Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops,” the pool report noted. The first lady was not wearing a mask while the kids all had their faces covered. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

WATCH:

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden asks a group of kids visiting the White House how much money they get from the Tooth Fairy. pic.twitter.com/matJbvm373 — The Recount (@therecount) November 29, 2021

Various adults with kids, some who wore masks others who didn’t, can be seen at one point in the clip before Jill came into the room. The entire clip can be seen here. (RELATED: Doocy Presses Psaki On Why The Bidens Appeared To Break DC’s Mask Rules)

Martin and Chris Kratt from PBS’s “Wild Kratts” show entered the room at first wearing masks. The two then take off their masks and spoke to the kids who were masked. It happened at the 25:57 minute mark.

Later, after the first lady read to the kids and spoke to them about a variety of topics, the Kratts reappeared and sat next to the first lady. FLOTUS remains unmasked as the kids, Chris and Martin all wore face masks. It comes at the 46:48 minute mark.