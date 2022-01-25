James Bond Producer Says Idris Elba Has ‘Been Part Of The Conversation’ For The Next 007 Actor

It sounds like there’s a real chance Idris Elba will be the next James Bond.

Daniel Craig's final Bond film was "No Time to Die," and that means the hunt is on for the next man to play the legendary British spy.

Elba’s name has been attached to the role for a long time and now fans have confirmation the people running the situation have discussed making him 007.

“We know Idris, I’m friends with him. He’s a magnificent actor…You know, [Elba has] been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have a conversation when you have somebody in the seat,” producer Barbara Broccoli said during a recent appearance on a Deadline podcast, according to IndieWire.

Would I be okay with Idris Elba being the next James Bond? I’d be more than okay. Elba is a grade-A actor and an all-around badass.

He would be an excellent Bond, and I have no doubts about that at all.

Now, am I 100% committed to Elba being the next Bond like a lot of fans? Not at all. I also think Richard Madden should be in the conversation.

Madden is a criminally underrated actor and after what we saw of him in “Game of Thrones” and “Bodyguard,” I think we can all agree that he’d be outstanding.

No matter what happens, Elba and Madden should be 1A and 1B on the list of men to replace Daniel Craig. If there’s a third option, I certainly can’t think of who it would be. As long as it’s one of those two, I’ll be very happy.