Kathryn Kates, Actress With Role In ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies At Age 73

Actress Kathryn Kates has died at the age of 73, according to an Instagram post shared Monday by Headline Talent Agency.

Headline Talent Agency, which represented Kates, wrote on Instagram, “Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has passed away. She will always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature she was. She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 ships. A true icon. We will miss you.”

Kates “passed away peacefully” Saturday after a battle with lung cancer, the agency also said in a statement, according to CNN. The statement noted the lung cancer had returned after the actress previously battled it 20 years ago. (RELATED: Meat Loaf Dies At The Age 74)

“Kathryn approached every role she ever played, as well as her daily life with the greatest of passion. We will do our best to honor her incredible legacy. The world truly lost one of the good ones,” the agency’s statement continued, according to the outlet.

Kates appeared on television shows such as “Seinfeld,” “Orange Is The New Black” and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.” She also starred in “The Many Saints of Newark,” a spin-off movie of the popular series “The Sopranos,” the New York Post reported.

In addition, Kates helped found Los Angeles’ Colony Theatre, according to Deadline.

Kates is survived by her sister, brother, two sisters-in-law and nephew, the outlet reported.