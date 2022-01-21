Meat Loaf Dies At The Age Of 74

Legendary rock star Meat Loaf has died.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Meat Loaf passed away at the age of 74 Thursday night. He died with his wife next to him, and the cause of death isn’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Singer and ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ ‘Fight Club’ Actor, Dies at 74 https://t.co/Bt3zVmYDsk — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 21, 2022

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking,” his agent Michael Greene said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

RIP Meat Loaf, 74.

One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history.

A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/J0UNQgGahn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2022

Damn, this is never the kind of news you want to wake up to. When Meat Loaf was at his prime, he was among the biggest musicians on the planet.

“I’d do Anything for Love” was an absolute banger, and it’s a song that has withstood the test of time.

Now, at the age of 74, Meat Loaf has passed onto the other side after living a life most people couldn’t live in a dozen lifetimes.

He brought joy to countless people with his music, entertained the masses and kept people smiling and rocking.

He lived a hell of a life and there’s no doubt about that all.

#RIPMEATLOAF WHAT A LEGEND 😢 Blasting this Meat Loaf classic all day today 🎸 pic.twitter.com/EaXeoyoJTt — Andre Saint-Albin (@AndreSaintAlbin) January 21, 2022

Rest easy, Meat Loaf. Rest easy.