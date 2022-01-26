Victoria’s Secret Model Romee Strijd Shares Life-Changing News She’s Engaged

Supermodel Romee Strijd definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday announcing her engagement to longtime boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen.

“I said YES [diamond ring emoji] [heart emoji],” the 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model captioned her post on Instagram. She also shared a series of stunning pictures showing her in the snow with van Leeuwen down on one knee while the two were in Switzerland. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

One photo showed the set up the two had on the side of a snowy mountain. Another showed off her new giant diamond engagement ring.

Strijd shared in 2020 that the two had welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Mint. “Mint van Leeuwen-feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms,” the model captioned a sweet post on social media of her lying next to her and van Leeuwen’s daughter. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

“We are so in love with you!!” she added.

Months earlier, the supermodel shared the happy news that the couple were finally expecting their first child together.

“WE’RE HAVING A BABY,” Strijd captioned her post. “2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS [Polycystic ovary syndrome], after not getting my period for years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

“I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way,” she added, while she explained the condition known as PCOS which prevents a woman from having a regular period cycle, had prevented her from getting pregnant.

The lingerie model continued, “I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical PCOS.” She said she made some changes in her lifestyle/diet and that changed everything.

“I’m so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last November AND that WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE,” Romee concluded her post. “And to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you too much.”