BORDER PATROL AGENTS RIP ‘VISIBLY UPSET’ DHS SECRETARY FOR NATION’S FAILED BORDER… MAYORKAS ADMITS BORDER IS WORSE THAN ‘EVER’… AGENT TURNS HIS BACK ON SECRETARY… JULIO ROSAS: DHS Secretary Had a Disastrous Meeting with Border Patrol Agents (AUDIO)

“I know the policies of this administration are not particularly popular with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, but that’s the reality and let’s see what we can do within that framework,” Mayorkas added.