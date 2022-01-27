Authorities Arrest Man Who Allegedly Sold Gun To Suspect In Texas Synagogue Hostage Situation

Henry “Michael” Dwight Williams, the man who allegedly sold a gun to Texas synagogue hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram, was arrested Monday and charged Tuesday with a federal crime.

Williams, 32, was charged for being a felon in possession of a firearm after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to the Department of Justice.

“Federal firearm laws are designed to keep guns from falling into dangerous hands. As a convicted felon, Mr. Williams was prohibited from carrying, acquiring, or selling firearms,” said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

“Whether or not he knew of his buyer’s nefarious intent is largely irrelevant — felons cannot have guns, period.”

Williams was previously convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted possession of a controlled substance, according to the DOJ memo. He allegedly sold a pistol to Akram Jan. 13.

He allegedly told officers that Akram said the gun would be used for “intimidation” to get money from someone with outstanding debt. (RELATED: Two Teenagers Arrested In England For Investigation Into Texas Synagogue Attack)

Akram was shot and killed by FBI officers on Jan. 15 after holding a rabbi and three congregants at gunpoint for 11 hours at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. He reportedly demanded the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, who is being held at a nearby federal facility. The FBI is treating the attack as a terrorist incident.

