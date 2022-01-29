‘Damp Sock Puppet’: Elon Musk Grills Biden After Getting Snubbed By WH

Tech billionaire Elon Musk tore into President Joe Biden after not being invited to a White House summit meeting with domestic electric vehicle producers, including General Motors (GM) and Ford.

Biden held a meeting with top business leaders to promote his Build Back Better Act, according to The New York Post. The president tweeted a video of him standing alongside GM CEO Mary Barra and praising the automobile manufacturing company for its role in combating climate change through production of electric vehicles.

“I meant it when I said the future was going to be made right here in America. Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before,” the caption of the video read.

Biden is a damp 🧦 puppet in human form — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

Musk left a series of comments under the tweet, calling out the president for deliberately disregarding Tesla’s contribution to the popularization of electric cars.

“Starts with a T Ends with an A ESL in the middle,” Musk wrote.

“Biden is a damp sock puppet in human form,” the entrepreneur added. (RELATED: Elon Musk Says Democrats Should Tank Entire Build Back Better Bill)

He then went on to agree with a user who accused Biden of “trying to cancel a great American company and rewrite EV history.” Musk stated that the president treated “the American public like fools.”

When asked why the Tesla CEO was not present at the White House meeting, press secretary Jen Psaki said that only “the three largest employers of the United Auto Workers” were invited, apparently citing absence of unionization of Tesla’s hourly employees as the reason, The Post reported.

Tesla accounted for 79% of electric cars sold in 2020, according to CNBC.