‘Please Don’t Call The Manager’: Elon Musk Unleashes On Elizabeth Warren For Calling Him A ‘Freeloader’

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk fired back at Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Tuesday after she tweeted an allegation that he takes advantage of the U.S. tax code.

“Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” Warren wrote in her tweet Monday.

Musk received TIME’s Person of the Year award for 2021 on Monday. (RELATED: Billionaire Leon Cooperman Rips Into Reddit Traders, Says Calls For ‘Fair Share’ Taxes Attack Wealthy)

Musk told Warren to “stop projecting” and attached a Fox News article citing her history of claiming Native American heritage.

Musk struck back at Warren again in a separate tweet, saying she reminds him of his friend’s “angry Mom [who] would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason.”

“Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen,” he added in a third tweet.

A report released by ProPublica claimed in June that Musk and other billionaires did not pay their fair share in federal income taxes, and Musk paid just 3.27% of his total wealth if including his assets.

The report showed Musk paid approximately $455 million in taxes, which is approximately 29% of the $1.52 billion he earned, between 2014 and 2018.