EXCLUSIVE: Herschel Walker Urges Biden To Stand Up To ‘Bullies’ China And Russia

In an exclusive interview, Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of Georgia told the Daily Caller the Biden Administration needs to stand up to Russian and Chinese aggression on the world stage.

Walker told the Daily Caller that “we can’t allow people to continue being bullies” around the world, “because when are they going to start bullying the United States of America?” He pointed to the Biden administration’s precipitous withdrawal from Afghanistan as evidence that our allies are “losing a lot of faith.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Herschel Walker Talks Georgia Elections, China And Radical Democratic Spending)

Referencing President Joe Biden’s press conference last week, Walker said he does not understand why the president said “it’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion” if Russia invades Ukraine. “Right now, you let Russia take over Ukraine, what is going to happen next? Maybe we’re going to be next, and we don’t want that to happen,” Walker explained.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted in response to President Biden that there are no such things as “minor incursions.”

We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones. I say this as the President of a great power 🇺🇦 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 20, 2022

Debating whether the Biden administration should enact a full-fledged boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing due to China’s abysmal record of human rights abuses, the former NFL running back said he believes this issue is “so difficult because being on an Olympic team [is] something athletes fight for years.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Enes Kanter Freedom Explains Why America Isn’t Tough On Chinese Atrocities)



While Walker said he wants to give athletes their opportunity, he said “the worst thing is, we’re rewarding someone for bad behavior. We know what China has done and what they continue to do even with this virus, and yet we reward them with the Olympics.” The GOP Senate candidate instead suggested that Americans should pressure corporations who sponsor the Olympics while allowing athletes to still have “a chance to go out and perform.”