Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Lottery Tickets From Store Clerk Who Was Just Shot Dead

A woman was arrested on Jan. 24 for theft after taking lottery tickets from an office where a store clerk was lying dead following an armed robbery in Houston County, Georgia, 13 WMAZ reported.

Lakiesha McGhee, who was inside the J&J Dollar Store during the armed robbery and subsequent homicide of a store clerk, is charged with theft by taking and tampering with evidence for stealing lottery tickets from an office where the store clerk was found dead, 13 WMAZ reported. Three people raided the store, demanding money from McGhee and another woman in the store before shooting and killing clerk Sabrina Dollar.

When the robbers left, McGhee called police, but while she was waiting for officers to arrive on the scene, she allegedly turned off the store’s power to cut the security system and steal the lottery tickets, 13 WMAZ reported. McGhee was arrested and is currently being held without bond in Houston County jail. (RELATED: Police Find Five People Shot In DC Hotel On Major Street)

Authorities don’t think McGhee had anything to do with the robbery of the business, 13 WMAZ reported. The alleged criminals have not been taken into custody, but the Macon Regional Crimestoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for more information about their identities or location, 13 WMAZ reported.

