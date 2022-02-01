Suspect In Custody After Bridgewater, Virginia College Shooting Injures Officer

Officials at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia, reported an active shooter on campus Tuesday afternoon, according to local news.

Reports of active shooter on campus. Shelter in place. — Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 1, 2022

This is not a test. More info to follow. — Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 1, 2022

WHSV3 reported that the college ordered those on campus to shelter in place. Virginia State Police, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and local police from nearby Harrisonburg were responding to the incident, according to CNN. A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) told ABC News that the agency was also sending officers to the scene.

At least one law enforcement officer is reported to have been shot in the incident, and the number of other injuries that may have occurred remains unclear, reported CNN. (RELATED: 13 Killed Including Suspected Gunman In Virginia Beach Municipal Center: Police)

A suspect has been taken into custody, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted.

I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) February 1, 2022

Throughout the incident, Bridgewater College issued updates over Twitter, advising students to use the alerts as their “only reliable source of information.” The college sent an all clear notification at 4:33 p.m.