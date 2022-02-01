BUFFET BRAWL: Fight Breaks Out At Golden Corral Over Steak, Chairs Fly Across Restaurant

Police are investigating a massive brawl that broke out inside a Bensalem, Pennsylvania, buffet Friday evening.

Customer Alexis Rios said the fight was started by a steak-related misunderstanding, according to WPVI-TV. The customer in front of Rios was reportedly upset because his well-done steak was taking longer to prepare than Rios’ rare steak.

People had a hard time understanding each other due to COVID-19 face masks, which escalated tensions, Rios told WPVI-TV. “With COVID right now, masks and everything, nobody can hear nobody sometimes.”

A video shared by Levittown Now showed a crowd of several dozen people forming to watch the beginning of the altercation, with many people shouting over each other. After about a minute, someone can be seen raising a chair above their head, followed immediately by numerous people throwing chairs.

“I grab a chair to defend myself,” Rios told WPVI-TV, “and then sooner or later that was it. Punches were getting thrown. Chairs were getting thrown.” (RELATED: 19 People Die In Indonesian Nightclub Due To Massive Fire, Brawl That Included Machetes And Arrows)

About half of the crowd dispersed when chairs started flying, and those in the center of the brawl could be seen throwing punches. Bystanders were screaming, employees tried to break up the fight and one woman threw food at the melee from a distance.

Overhead lights swung and shattered from the impact of chairs being thrown across the restaurant. A man in the video can be heard saying “all I wanted was some steak.”

By the end of the three-minute brawl, the restaurant was left littered with plates, napkins, broken glass and overturned chairs and tables. A child can be heard crying toward the end of the video. (RELATED: Democratic Mayor Plagued By Violence Tells Residents To ‘Get Your Ass On The Streets’ To Stop Bloodshed)

The police are actively investigating the incident and are not releasing details at this time. “I think the video speaks for itself,” Bensalem Township Police Sergeant Glenn Vandegrift told the Daily Caller News Foundation. He said the incident was a fight between two groups and had “nothing to do with Golden Corral.”

No one was seriously injured, according to WPVI-TV.

