People Brawl At A Restaurant In Absurd Viral Video

A fight video is making the rounds online for all the wrong reasons.

In a video tweeted by BeatinTheBookie, people allegedly at Harrah’s in Atlantic City were beating the living hell out of each other, and it needs to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. I can guarantee it’ll be the craziest thing you see all day.

Let’s check in on Harrahs Atlantic City (video from a friend)…. pic.twitter.com/Wj3pVyEjVN — BeatinTheBookie.com™️ (@BeatinTheBookie) December 8, 2021

Once again, another day goes by on the internet and we have another insane brawl video. At this point, you can just set your watch to it.

I seriously have no idea how this keeps happening, but it does! Every time I log on, it doesn’t take long at all for me to stumble past another group of idiots fighting.

It’s just mind-boggling.

NFL Fans Get In An Absurd Brawl In Crazy Video https://t.co/HV2K1UG4Er — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 22, 2021

What would ever cause a bunch of adults to engage in this kind of activity? That restaurant looks reasonably nice and upscale.

Usually when you’re in a place like that, you try to relax and enjoy yourself. You don’t get into a massive fight.

People Get In An Insane Brawl In Wild Video. It Will Be The Craziest Thing You See All Day https://t.co/DW9R6CHkHF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 30, 2021

One dude was literally swinging a chair around! I couldn’t make this up if I tried.