People Brawl At A Restaurant In Absurd Viral Video

Atlantic City Fight (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BeatinTheBookie/status/1468693497020571648)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A fight video is making the rounds online for all the wrong reasons.

In a video tweeted by BeatinTheBookie, people allegedly at Harrah’s in Atlantic City were beating the living hell out of each other, and it needs to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. I can guarantee it’ll be the craziest thing you see all day.

Once again, another day goes by on the internet and we have another insane brawl video. At this point, you can just set your watch to it.

I seriously have no idea how this keeps happening, but it does! Every time I log on, it doesn’t take long at all for me to stumble past another group of idiots fighting.

It’s just mind-boggling.

What would ever cause a bunch of adults to engage in this kind of activity? That restaurant looks reasonably nice and upscale.

Usually when you’re in a place like that, you try to relax and enjoy yourself. You don’t get into a massive fight.

One dude was literally swinging a chair around! I couldn’t make this up if I tried.